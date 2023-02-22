DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Starting Friday, Durham water customers may notice a change in the taste and smell of their tap water.

The potential change will be due to the city’s annual water treatment disinfection changeover process. The process will last through Monday, April 10.

The changeover is required by federal and state regulations and happens every spring.

During the process, the city will change from the chlorine and ammonia combination typically used to disinfect Durham’s water to chlorine only.

The city says the “temporary switch to chlorine only is a precautionary measure to ensure the entire water distribution system remains clean.”

As part of the process, the city also plans to systematically flush hydrants across the city beginning on Monday, Feb. 27. The disinfection process and systematic flushing will last approximately six weeks.

Dialysis patients and aquarium or pond owners are encourages to take special precautions to remove traces of ammonia and chlorine from water prior to its use.

Before washing white clothing, customers are also encouraged to check their water and turn on the tap until the water runs clear. Customers should contact the department at (919) 560-4344 if water discoloration continues.

If a stronger than normal taste or odor is present in drinking water, the city suggests storing some in the refrigerator for later use. They say chlorine dissipates after a few hours.

Durham has used chlorine and ammonia as its primary disinfection method since 2002. The chemicals disinfect water while also reducing the formation of disinfection byproducts.