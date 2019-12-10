‘Wicked’ returning to DPAC in 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Wicked, dubbed the “Triangle’s most popular musical” will return to the Durham Performing Arts Center in 2020, ending a five-year hiatus.

The show will go on from Sept. 30 through October 25, 2020. Information on how to purchase tickets will be announced at a later date, according to a news release. Tickets for groups will go on sale in January 2020.

About Wicked:

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” Having recently celebrated its 16th anniversary on Broadway, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has amassed nearly $5 billion in global sales and has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. DPAC

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now