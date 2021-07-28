Will masks be required at DPAC events? Depends on which show you go to

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – The Durham Performing Arts Center in downtown Durham will welcome back guests for the first time since the pandemic with a concert on Monday evening.

The rock-pop band Squeeze will be performing at 8 p.m. and the DPAC is prepared to fill their facility up to full capacity with 2,700 people inside.

This concert comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in North Carolina and the CDC recently announced they are recommending people go back to wearing masks indoors, even those who have been vaccinated.

But will masks be required at the DPAC on Monday night at the Squeeze concert?

Mask requirements will vary with each show at the DPAC, and for this specific concert, masks are not required if you have been vaccinated.

However, unvaccinated guests will be asked to wear a mask.

While DPAC will not ask for vaccination proof, they are asking those in attendance to be responsible and wear a mask if they have not been vaccinated.

While masks will not be required for everyone at the Squeeze concert, other shows at the DPAC will require masks for everyone, such as the America concert and the “Tootsie” play, both happening in October.

Guests will need to check the DPAC’s website to find out what the face-covering requirements will be for each event.

CBS 17 reached out to DPAC officials on Wednesday to find out if they plan to change the mask policy if the governor releases new recommendations, but officials said they had no comment.

George and Sandy Pappas purchased tickets on Wednesday for the America concert happening on October 17, and they both said they feel safe going to the concert because they’ve been vaccinated.

“We’ll bring our masks, and we’ll try to be preventative,” Sandy said.

For more information on tickets or COVID protocols at each show at the DPAC, click here.