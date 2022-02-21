Will we need a 4th COVID vaccine dose? Duke researcher weighs in

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Health experts continue to stress that vaccines offer the best protection from COVID-19, and boosters can make a big difference especially when it comes to omicron, but how long will that protection last?

CBS 17 spoke to a Duke vaccine researcher about his findings.

Dr. David Montefiori is a virologist at Duke University Medical Center. His research looks into the efficacy of COVID vaccines and whether it is more effective to combine different types of vaccines.

While he says boosters dramatically raise antibody levels against omicron, his research shows those antibody levels decline after a few months.

“After three months those levels dropped six-fold. That was a surprise,” he said.

He pointed out that the immune system has two parts.

“One protects itself from getting infected in the first place and the other one kills the cells that get infected,” Montefiori said.

Recently released research shows vaccines can create a longer-lasting response from the part of the immune system that kills already-infected cells.

Some people think that is enough, but Montefiori says for the vaccines to be most effective, it’s important to get a strong response from both parts of the immune system. That’s why he thinks we’ll end up needing another vaccine booster.

Currently, four vaccine doses are only given to people with compromised immune systems.

“I think that a fourth dose is going to be recommended in the future for everyone,” Montefiori said.

It’s not clear how much that idea would appeal to the public. According to the state health department, 61 percent of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, and only about half of those people have gotten a booster.