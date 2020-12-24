With bad weather on the way, Durham Rescue Mission warns the homeless, opens emergency shelter

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – With the rainy weather already here and severe storms followed by cold weather on the way, the Durham Rescue Mission is preparing to house more homeless people this Christmas.

Extra mats were already being laid out in the aisles of the sanctuary on Thursday morning. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this allows the Rescue Mission to keep everyone spaced apart and socially distanced.

This is all part of what they call Operation Rescue, which is an emergency shelter.

The Durham Rescue Mission sent out three crews to homeless camps in Durham in the morning in order to warn them about the bad weather on the way.

The Rescue Mission is preparing to house at least 20 more people at the shelter on E. Main Street.

In the midst of the pandemic, the Durham Rescue Mission said Duke comes out almost every day to test those staying at the Mission for COVID-19. They’re also given masks and everyone is kept six feet apart. The team is also thoroughly cleaning the shelter throughout the day.

“A lot of the homeless this year have chosen not to come in to homeless shelters because they are afraid of COVID-19 and so we’ve got to go out there and warn them and say, ‘Listen there’s something bad coming right now, you really need to make a decision what’s worse, freezing to death or COVID-19,'” said Durham Rescue Mission’s chief operating officer Rob Tart. “We don’t think we have to make that choice, we think we can keep people warm and we believe we can keep them safe from COVID-19 at the same time.”

Check-ins for the emergency shelter will be at 5 p.m. A hot dinner and breakfast will be provided.

The emergency shelter will remain active through Sunday morning.