With violent year coming to close, Durham community hopes for more peaceful 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – People who live in some of the crime-ridden areas of Durham are hoping for a safer 202 after an uptick in homicides this year.

The most recent homicide happened early Sunday morning in the 800 block of South Alston Avenue.

Authorities said Kendrick Maynor, 22, was found shot around 3:30 a.m. He later died at the hospital.

According to recent data, so far this year there have at least 41 homicides in 2019. That’s an increase from the 34 reported murders in 2018 and the 28 homicides in 2017.

In the public-housing community of McDougald Terrace, at least three of those homicides occurred. There were also multiple shootings that happened there over the last year.

Ashley Canady lives in McDougald Terrace with her four children. She said it’s not uncommon to hear gunfire in the area.

“Nobody understands what it’s like to come in the community and deal with shootings every day,” Canady said. “It’s not acceptable anywhere. Especially in a place where there’s a whole bunch of children that can’t even play outside because of the gunshots.”

The homicides in 2019 happened in different parts of the city. Many of them were drive-by shootings, including the August shooting near North Duke and Leon Streets that killed 9-year-old Z’Yon Person.

“We as a community have a part to play in that, in making sure that we are supportive before the crimes happen,” said Durham city councilor DeDreana Freeman.

Freeman said that the best thing city leaders can do going into 2020 is to support the Durham police chief’s recommendations.

Those recommendations include adding more resources to the Durham Police Department’s gang unit, in addition to adding more officers to the police force in general.

“We are a growing city, so we need to make sure the resources are in place,” Freeman said.

Canady said the police department can’t do this alone. She is asking the community to come together to create support groups to fight crime in the area.

“A lot of the shootings happen because people are dealing with mental issues and they’re dealing with brokenness,” Canady said. “Next year, in 2020, I hope we all just come together and start working with residents to figure out how we can prevent these crimes from happening.”

Durham police didn’t have an update on whether or not an enhanced gang task force has been created.

