DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man on a mission, Ronald Evans delivers dozens of meals to elderly and homebound people each week across Durham County.

“Most of them need the food,” Evans said. “Some of them just need someone to talk to.”

One of his clients is James Haley. He’s wheelchair-bound without any family nearby.

“They say go to the food bank, but how in the world can I go to the food bank and carry something back?” Haley said.

Patricia Cooper is in a similar situation. She also gets those meals delivered right to her door.

“I got the blessing,” she said. “It’s a blessing to me.”

But with limited resources, some eligible for free meals will sit on a waitlist for about one year. A new fundraiser could help change that.

‘We Can Wednesday’ is the first 24-hour online fundraiser hosted by Meals on Wheels Durham.

(Ben Bokun/CBS 17).

With the majority of the nonprofit’s funding coming from community members, the Durham County branch hopes to raise $25,000.

“Even though it’s not your family…you’ve known them for a few years, so it feels like family,” Evans said.

The fundraiser aims to provide seniors with resources like nutritional shakes, pet food and a mobile vet clinic for cats and dogs.

Additionally, Meals on Wheels Durham offers weekly wellness calls, holiday gifts and box fans in the summer.

“[Knowing that] spending time with them is going to make their day or make them have a smile on their face is really important to me,” Communications and Special Events Coordinator Nia Richardson said.

For clients such as Haley, that’s a kind gesture that can have a lasting impact.

“It’s nice to see a new face because with me, I’m not able to get out much,” he said.

One out of every six seniors will face the threat of hunger in America, according to Meals on Wheels.

“It’s a job that you have to have love for,” Evans said.