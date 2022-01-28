Witness almost hit in attempt to prevent Durham fatal hit-and-run, warrant says

This dark colored sedan is believed to be the wanted vehicle (Durham police).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The witness to a Durham fatal hit-and-run walked to the middle of the road in an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle from hitting a man lying in the street, court documents say.

A Durham search warrant said prior to the collision that killed Darion Revels, 28, on Jan. 15, a witness traveling North on Denfield Street saw an object in the roadway they believed initially was a bag of trash.

As they approached the object, they realized it was a person lying in the roadway in the in the 4400 block of Denfield Street.

The witness called 911 and saw a vehicle driving southbound on Denfield Street approaching the man in the road.

The warrant also details that the witness attempted to stop the Honda Civic traveling South, but had to jump out of the way to also avoid being struck.

Multiple surveillance footage confirms the witness’ story, the color and make of the suspect vehicle and a lead on the suspect from a convenience store, the documents say.

The person pictured is believed to be in connection with this fatal Durham hit-and-run (Durham police).

The videos showed the suspect, a female, and her vehicle traveling on nearby roads, in the two separate store parking lots and inside one of the stores, the Joymart off of Horton Road, the warrant states.

Furthermore, the footage also confirmed the suspect vehicle was missing part of its hubcap, matching evidence found at the scene.

Investigators still do not know why Revels laid down in the road in front of oncoming traffic at this time.