DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police Friday reported various arrests that were made in the last two weeks in the city.
Those arrested were a woman and three men — including a 19-year-old Chapel Hill man, according to a news release from Durham Police Department.
The most recent arrests happened when police spotted a suspicious vehicle on May 19.
Tyesha Parker, 29, of Durham, was arrested when she was found with 10 grams of crack cocaine, about a gram of fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia, police said in a news release.
She was already facing an arrest order for trafficking opium and heroin.
Conald Edwards, 38, of Durham was arrested along with Parker, police said. Edwards had a gram of powder cocaine, less than a gram of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Parker is facing several charges, including felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with the intent to sell cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.
On May 17, Vernon Alston, 35, of Durham, injured a police officer during his arrest in which he resisted, the news release said.
Alston was charged with resisting an officer, assault on a law enforcement officer resulting in physical injury, possession with the intent to sell/deliver 14 grams of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance, and possessing drug paraphernalia.
On May 12, ZaShaun Tyrek Wall, 19, of Chapel Hill, was arrested and charged with possessing a stolen firearm and illegally carrying a concealed weapon, police said.