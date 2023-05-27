DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police Friday reported various arrests that were made in the last two weeks in the city.

Those arrested were a woman and three men — including a 19-year-old Chapel Hill man, according to a news release from Durham Police Department.

The most recent arrests happened when police spotted a suspicious vehicle on May 19.

Tyesha Parker, 29, of Durham, was arrested when she was found with 10 grams of crack cocaine, about a gram of fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia, police said in a news release.

She was already facing an arrest order for trafficking opium and heroin.

Items seized during the arrest of Tyesha Parker and Conald Edwards. Photo from Durham Police Dept.

Item seized during the arrest of ZaShaun Tyrek Wall. Photo from Durham Police Dept.

Items seized during the arrest of Vernon Alston. Photo from Durham Police Dept.

Conald Edwards, 38, of Durham was arrested along with Parker, police said. Edwards had a gram of powder cocaine, less than a gram of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Parker is facing several charges, including felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with the intent to sell cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.

On May 17, Vernon Alston, 35, of Durham, injured a police officer during his arrest in which he resisted, the news release said.

Alston was charged with resisting an officer, assault on a law enforcement officer resulting in physical injury, possession with the intent to sell/deliver 14 grams of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

On May 12, ZaShaun Tyrek Wall, 19, of Chapel Hill, was arrested and charged with possessing a stolen firearm and illegally carrying a concealed weapon, police said.