Woman and 2 men wounded during shooting in Durham neighborhood, police say

The scene after two people were shot along Glenbrook Drive in Durham Friday night. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were shot at a home in Durham on Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive, according to Durham police.

Durham police said that a woman and two men were shot at home on Glenbrook Drive, which is off East Club Boulevard between North Roxboro Street and Midland Terrace.

Several evidence markers could be seen in the front yard of the home.

The woman and one man were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police. Another man who was shot showed up at a hospital seeking treatment after the shooting.

Authorities said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.