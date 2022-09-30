DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a woman has been charged in a homicide after a man was found dead in the trunk of a car outside of an apartment complex in Durham more than two weeks ago.

Officers say 23-year-old Sianne Wright has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

It comes after they found 39-year-old Jivon Cherry dead in the trunk of a car shortly after 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 13 outside an apartment complex on the 300 block of Glen Falls Lane.

Investigators determined he had been shot, and they believe Wright shot him.

They said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Wright was taken to the Durham County Jail and received no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator A. Ramos at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29245 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Police say Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.