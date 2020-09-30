Woman charged in deadly crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was charged in connection with a deadly crash in Durham last week, police said Wednesday.

Tara Fehl was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to yield right of way, and not having liability insurance, police said.

Xavier Lee, 32, died in the crash, which happened around 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Holloway Street and Lynn Road.

Police said a Suburban going eastbound on Holloway Street collided with the passenger door of a westbound Subaru, which was turning left onto Lynn Road. The collision forced the Subaru off the roadway and caused the Suburban to overturn and land on its driver’s side approximately 70 feet from the intersection, police said.

Lee, who was driving the Subaru, was taken to the hospital where he later died. Fehl was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

