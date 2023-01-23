DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder after shooting a man at a Durham park on Friday, according to the Durham Police Department.

The fatal shooting took place Friday night, shortly before 6 p.m. at Morreene Road Park, in the 1100 block of Morreene Road. Durham police said they found Alvis J. Gentry, 28, of Durham there suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Monday, Durham police identified Brianna Bridges, 26, of Burlington as the suspect. Bridges has since been charged with Gentry’s murder.

Police said Bridges received no bond and was remanded to the Durham County Jail.