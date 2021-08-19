Woman crashes car after being shot in Durham, marking 3rd shooting in area in 24 hours

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman crashed her car after she was shot near an affordable housing community in Durham, police said Thursday afternoon.

Officers said the shooting happened along the 1400 block of Ridgeway Avenue. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The daytime shooting is the latest in a string of violence in the area over a 24-hour span. Wednesday night, police said one person was killed and five more were injured in two shootings within a half-mile radius of the McDougald Terrace housing community.

It wasn’t known if any of the three shootings were connected.

“We in the Durham Police Department refuse to accept this as normal and we remain committed to work tirelessly to investigate these violent acts and arrest those involved. We continue to devote our resources in an effort to protect our community from senseless and reckless shootings,” said Interim Police Chief Shari Montgomery.

Anyone with information on the homicide on Wabash Street is asked to call Investigator Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29532. Anyone with information on the shooting on Linwood Avenue is asked to call Investigator Wilking at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29537. People with information on either case can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.