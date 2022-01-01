Woman critically injured in Durham shooting near scene where 2 others were shot earlier New Year’s Eve

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries was one of three people shot within blocks of each other and less than 40 minutes apart in Durham on New Year’s Eve, police said.

Two males were shot around 10:15 p.m. on Fiske Street, which is in a neighborhood off N. Miami Boulevard just north of Holloway Street. One of those victims suffered serious injuries.

Also Friday night, police said a woman was shot about 35 minutes later in the 1500 block of Robinhood Road, which is just off North Miami Boulevard about three blocks south of East Geer Street.

Both shooting locations are about three blocks apart on North Miami Boulevard.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not say if the shootings were connected.

“This is an active investigation and no further details are available at this time,” police said in a very short statement.