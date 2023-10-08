DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died and two boys were injured in a crash just off Interstate 85 early Sunday morning, Durham police said.

The wreck happened just before 5 a.m. along North Duke Street at the off-ramp for I-85 South, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

A woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa west on the off-ramp headed toward Duke Street when she lost control of the car, police said.

“The vehicle struck the right side guard rail and then slid sideways across the grassy shoulder and across the intersection of I-85 and Duke Street,” police said in the release.

After the wreck, the car ended up facing south in the southbound lanes of Duke Street.

Miriam Landin, 27, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she died several hours later, police said.

Two male juvenile passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

“This remains an active investigation,” the news release said.

Officers said anyone with information about the crash should call Investigator G. Munter at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29448.