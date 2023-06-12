DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has died nearly two weeks after a crash also seriously injured a girl in Durham, police said.

Durham police said at 8 a.m. on May 30, officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 70 between Lynn Road and Pleasant Drive.

The preliminary investigation revealed a woman was driving eastbound in a 2007 Chevrolet HHR when she crossed the median divider and hit a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling westbound, police said.

The vehicles then collided with a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2016 Honda Civic that were both traveling westbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet HHR was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the passenger, a girl, was transported with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet HHR died, Durham police said Monday.

Kathy Bunch, 44, of Durham was identified as the person who died, according to police.

The drivers of the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and the 2016 Honda Civic were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.