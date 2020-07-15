Woman dies after being hit by trailer towed by truck, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A woman who was walking near a bus stop in Durham died after she was by a trailer, police said in a release.

It happened Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. on Junction Road near Ross Road.

According to police, the woman was walking near the bus stop when she stepped into the roadway. That’s when she was hit with the right side of a metal trailer that was being towed by a Ford F-250.

The woman died at the scene. Her name is not being released at this time, police said.

