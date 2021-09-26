Woman dies after rear-ending car, suffering rollover crash in Durham

A woman has died in Durham after she rear-ended and rolled her car just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning (Crystal Price).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman died just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after police said she rear-ended a car and rolled her vehicle.

Durham police closed the Guess Road exit (exit 175) going southbound on I-85 after they said a woman rear-ended a car that caused her vehicle to roll multiple times. The driver died on-scene.

However, the driver of the car who was rear-ended was not hurt, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police said they think speed played a factor.

