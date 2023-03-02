DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after a crash on U.S. 15/501, according to Durham police.

Police said this happened just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on that road near Coach K Highway and only involved one vehicle.

A 2006 Scion TC was going northbound when it left the road to the right and hit a tree, according to police.

Deborah Wright, 66, of Durham, was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police are still investigating this crash.

If you know anything, call Investigator Colquitt with the Durham Police Department’s Traffic and Crash Team at 919-560-4935 ext. 29450.