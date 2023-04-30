DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a woman has died after she was partially thrown from a vehicle during a crash early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers said they were called to I-885 Northbound of Ellis Road in reference to a single-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they said a gray 2010 Dodge Charger had run off the road and overturned.

Investigators said it ran off the road twice, hit a ditch and then overturned.

Police said 43-year-old Robin Lynett Williams, of Durham, was driving the car.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car, according to the police department.

Officers said EMS pronounced Williams dead at the scene.

They continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Colquitt with the Durham Police Department’s Traffic and Crash Team at 919-560-4935 ext. 29450.