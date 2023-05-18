DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Durham, according to police.

On Wednesday at 10:15 p.m., police responded to a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Glasson Street near NC 15-501.

Police said the found an adult woman who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting does not appear to be random. Police said the investigation is active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator B. Garth at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29313 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.