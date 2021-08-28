Woman dies in I-40 off-ramp crash in Durham Friday, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Caswell County woman died when she crashed into a tractor-trailer at an off-ramp of Interstate 40 in Durham Friday afternoon, police said.

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. at exit 270, which is the off-ramp from I-40 east to U.S. 15/501, which is also Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, according to Durham police.

One vehicle was broken down when the two-vehicle crash happened, police said Friday.

The crash happened when the driver of a 1994 Geo Prizm crashed into the back of a 2013 tractor-trailer, which was stopped on the shoulder of the off-ramp, Durham police said Saturday.

Tara Langley, 49, of Semora, who was driving the Geo, died at the scene, police said. The truck driver was not hurt.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.