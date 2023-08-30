DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash where a woman motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Around 3:25 p.m., police responded to a vehicle collision on Mt. Moriah Road and Ladle Drive. Police say Gabriella Crespo was traveling southbound on Mt. Moriah Rd. on a Kawasaki motorcycle when she collided with a Mini Cooper that was making a left at an intersection on Ladle Dr.

Police say Crespo was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the Mini Cooper was not injured.

So far, no charges have been filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator G.L. Munter at 919-560-4935 ext. 29448.