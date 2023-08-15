DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in Durham when a tree fell on her car Tuesday as severe storms hit the city, police said.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Anderson Street and Morehead Avenue, according to a news release from Durham Police Department.

The woman was heading north in a 2023 BMW X3 on Anderson Street, police said.

“When she entered the intersection at Morehead Avenue, a large tree fell and struck her vehicle,” officers said in the news release.

Donna Warsaw, 78, of Hillsborough, died at the scene.

Anderson Street and Morehead Avenue are expected to remain closed for several more hours while crews work to clear the road.