Woman found in vehicle with gunshot wound in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a woman was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting occurred around 1:50 p.m. on NC 55 near Cecil Street.

The woman was treated for an injury that does not appear to be life-threatening.

Police have not released any suspect information or details on what led up to the shooting.

