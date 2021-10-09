Woman grazed by gunfire while driving in Durham, says she was following suspect who crashed into her car

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting incident that appears to be connected to a road rage incident in east Durham Saturday night.

Just before 9 p.m., a woman told CBS 17 she was grazed by a bullet while she was driving.

The victim said the suspect’s vehicle hit her car minutes earlier at another location and sped off.

The woman said she decided to follow the suspect, but soon after that, the victim said the suspect started firing gunshots at her car.

At least one bullet hole struck her car, and she was grazed in the shoulder.

As many as 13 evidence markers could be seen at the intersection of Burrell Road and Portico Lane, close to where the woman’s vehicle came to rest in the 400 block of Burrell Road.

The back window of the woman’s car was shattered and at least three bullet holes were seen in windows of the car.

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

The woman’s car also appeared to have damage on the rear side area from the collision with the suspect.

The woman did not need to be transported to the hospital and she’s expected to recover.

Police had no further information on a suspect.