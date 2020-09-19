Woman heartbroken after horse killed in hit-and-run in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A beloved family pet was hit and killed by a car, and the search continues for the driver behind it.

Genevieve Burbridge, the horse’s owner, said she’s heartbroken.

“We immediately had a connection and clicked,” Burbridge said.

Her horse, named Pom Pay, was an Arabian mare. Burbridge owned her for five years. Pom Pay quickly became a member of the family.

“Very spirited, very sweet. A lot of times, if I had a bad day, if I went out to sit with her, she could tell and she would often come over and put her head on top of mine,” she explained.

Burbridge didn’t have much experience as an equestrian, so when she took her out for a walk she’d often ride her bike in front of her. That’s what she was doing Saturday.

“The accident happened behind me, so I didn’t see the car directly coming,” Burbridge said. “There was an enormous crash behind me. It was the sound of my horse being hit.”

It happened around 9 p.m. on North Willowhaven Drive in Durham County.

The driver never stopped.

Pom Pay was seriously injured. Her leg was broken. She fell into a ditch. They called every vet they could think of, but there was nothing they could do. Pom Pay had to be euthanized.

“So, I just spent those two hours in the ditch with her, laying with her, and just trying to through the pain comfort her,” Burbridge said.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating.

Neighbors said they weren’t surprised by what took place because drivers frequently speed in the area.

“It’s scary with… there’s a lot of kids, dogs, people walking on the road here,” neighbor Andy Walldrop said.

Walldrop’s wife petitioned the county, which lowered the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph. They said it hasn’t helped.

“Hopefully something can be done. We don’t want to see anyone hurt,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

