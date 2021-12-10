Woman held at knife-point has car stolen in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham woman had her vehicle stolen at knife-point Thursday night.

A woman told Durham police she was heading to her vehicle in the 4900 block of Prospectus Drive around 8:15 p.m. when she was approached by a man with a knife who demanded she hand over her keys.

The suspect fled in her vehicle, and although spotted later that night by the Apex Police Department, the man refused to stop.

A chase eventually ensued into Chatham County where the suspect fled on foot and would not be apprehended, police said.

There were no reported injuries or damages to the vehicle.