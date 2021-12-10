Woman held at knife-point has car stolen in Durham

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham woman had her vehicle stolen at knife-point Thursday night.

A woman told Durham police she was heading to her vehicle in the 4900 block of Prospectus Drive around 8:15 p.m. when she was approached by a man with a knife who demanded she hand over her keys.

The suspect fled in her vehicle, and although spotted later that night by the Apex Police Department, the man refused to stop.

A chase eventually ensued into Chatham County where the suspect fled on foot and would not be apprehended, police said.

There were no reported injuries or damages to the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories