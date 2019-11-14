Woman hit by 2 cars, killed in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was hit and killed by two cars Wednesday evening in Durham, police said.

The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of South Miami Boulevard and Ambassador Drive. Police received the call around 7:11 p.m., they said.

The woman, who has not been identified, died at the scene, police said.

Police believe “at least” two cars were involved in the incident. One of the vehicles remained at the scene. There was no description immediately available for the other vehicle.

South Miami Boulevard’s northbound lanes and one southbound lane are closed at Ambassador Drive while police investigate.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now