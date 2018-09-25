Woman injured after car slams into golf cart in Durham hit-and-run

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - A woman suffered a fractured leg after being thrown from her golf cart following a hit-and-run crash in Durham, police said.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Hillandale Road, which is where the Hillandale Golf Course is located.

According to police, a gray or silver sedan hit the woman's golf cart as she was crossing the road and then drove away.

Police said there's no description of the driver and the car's description is vague.

The woman should recover from her injuries, police said.