Woman injured in daytime shooting near Duke Hospital, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was injured in a shooting in Durham Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was reported before 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Reid Drive, which is an apartment complex off Fulton Street near Duke University Hospital.
The woman who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.
The victim suffered injuries that police said were not life-threatening.
No suspect information was provided.
“This is an active investigation and no further details are available at this time,” Durham police said in a tweet at 5:22 p.m.