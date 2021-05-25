Woman injured in daytime shooting near Duke Hospital, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was injured in a shooting in Durham Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported before 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Reid Drive, which is an apartment complex off Fulton Street near Duke University Hospital.

The woman who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

The victim suffered injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

No suspect information was provided.

“This is an active investigation and no further details are available at this time,” Durham police said in a tweet at 5:22 p.m.