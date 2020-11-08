Woman injured in Durham shooting, dropped off at hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was wounded in a shooting in Durham Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Gaston Avenue, which is just off N.C. 55 a few blocks south of North Carolina Central University.

The wounded woman was dropped off at the emergency room of a hospital in Durham.

The victim’s wounds do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

At the shooting scene, several evidence markers were seen in the street. Police also blocked the street as they investigated the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.