DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after a shooting in Durham early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of West Knox Street near Duke Park.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found a woman who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police are still investigating.

If you know anything, call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.

