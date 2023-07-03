DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in Durham was intentionally hit by a car after a fight early Monday morning, according to police.

On Monday shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue near South Alston Avenue.

Witnesses told police that an adult woman got into an altercation with a man in a parking lot in the 700 block of South Alston Avenue.

After the altercation, police said the victim was walking in the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue when the man from the fight drove west on Linwood Ave and hit the woman with his car. The suspect then fled the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.