Woman jumps from 2nd story apartment to escape Durham fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham firefighters say a woman sustained minor leg injuries after leaping from the second floor of an apartment to escape a fire Monday evening.

Fire officials responded around 7:50 to a structure fire in the 1700 block of East Cornwallis Road. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a fire showing from the front window of a two-story apartment building.

Two occupants had escaped by climbing onto a small roof over the front door and then jumped to the ground, officials told CBS 17.

One occupant, a woman, officials say, sustained a minor leg injury and was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters say the fire was under control in about five minutes but caused extensive smoke and fire damage to the first floor and moderate smoke damage to the second floor.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking. No other apartment units or occupants were affected.

The occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross, officials say.