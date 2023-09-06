DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman is dead after a shooting in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded at around 12:20 p.m. to a report of a gunshot wound on the 3000 block of East Weaver Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found two women who had been shot, police said.

One of the victims, identified as 45-year-old Tonya Richardson of Durham, was taken to the hospital, which is where she ultimately died, according to police. The second woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator K. Foley at 919-560-4440 ext. 29521 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.