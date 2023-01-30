DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified.

The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park.

Rivers was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating this deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases. Callers never have to identify themselves.