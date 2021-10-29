Woman killed in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman is dead after a shooting in Durham Thursday night, police confirmed.

The shooting happened along the 5300 block of Penrith Drive around 9:45 p.m.

The area is near an apartment complex in the southern end of the city near the intersection of N.C. 55 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Officers said when they arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

This incident does not appear to be random, the release read.

There are no further details available at this time.