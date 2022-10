DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A woman was shot and killed in Durham, according to police.

This happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim, and she was pronounced deceased by EMS responders.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

If you know anything, call Investigator A. Ramos at (919)943-0972 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.