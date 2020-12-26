Woman killed in shooting in Durham neighborhood just after Christmas, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a woman died as the result of a gunshot wound early Saturday in Durham.
Durham police say the call came at 2:15 a.m. Saturday and the homicide unit is on the scene and investigating at a home in the 1000 block of Capstone Drive, which is in a neighborhood just south of Durham.
The initial call was about “an assault,” police said.
“When officers arrived, they found an adult female inside the residence. The female was pronounced dead at the scene,” a police news release said.
Police could not confirm the name or age of the victim and do not have a suspect in custody.
A family member said the victim was 27-years-old.
Police said they believe it’s an isolated event.
