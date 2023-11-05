DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

According to the police department, officers responded to a report of the sound of shots near the intersection of West Morgan Street and Watts Street around 12:49 a.m. The location is right on the edge of downtown Durham, near Duke University’s East Campus.

Once on scene, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds. Emergency responders took her to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator B. Garth at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29313. Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.