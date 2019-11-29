Woman, man seriously wounded in Durham shooting while sitting in car, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman were seriously wounded when they were shot while in a car Thanksgiving evening in Durham, police said.

The incident was reported just before 7:50 p.m., but the woman who was driving the car is not exactly sure where, police said.

The woman who was driving said she was in the area of Midland Terrance near Cheek Road or Avondale Drive when she stopped for a traffic light.

Someone then started shooting at the car and hit a man and woman who were in the backseat, Durham police said.

The woman who was driving then took the wounded pair to Duke Regional Hosptial for treatment, according to police.

No other details were available Thursday night.

