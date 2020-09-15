Woman, man wounded in 2nd Durham shooting Monday evening

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were injured in two shootings less than three hours apart in Durham Monday evening — with two people were wounded in the most recent incident, police say.

Three people were injured — one critically — in a drive-by shooting around 6 p.m. at 1007 Fairview St. in Durham, police said.

The most-recent shooting was reported just after 8:50 p.m. and involved a man and woman who were wounded by gunfire, according to Durham police.

One was shot in the leg while the other victim was shot in the side near the intersection of Hardee Street and Cheek Road.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Detectives are at the scene of the most recent shooting conducting an investigation, police said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: