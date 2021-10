DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday night in Durham, police said.

The shooting happened along the 5300 block of Penrith Drive, Durham police said just after 10:15 p.m. The area is near an apartment complex in the southern end of the city near the intersection of N.C. 55 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Police didn’t have any information on a suspect.