Woman shot at Durham apartment complex, investigation underway, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Durham, according to police at the scene.

Officers responded to Bay Creek Apartments, located on Hudson Avenue, at around 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting call.

Durham Bay Creek Apartments shooting scene (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Police found a woman at the scene who had been shot. She was transported to the hospital with police said are non-life threatening injuries. Police did not say if the woman was shot inside or outside of an apartment.

Authorities said they currently don’t have any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.