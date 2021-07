DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was seriously injured after she was shot at a park in Durham Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the Long meadow Park just after 7:40 p.m. The area is near the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Liberty Street.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They didn’t have any information on the events leading up to the shooting or on any suspects.

A large portion of the park was blocked off as officers investigated.