Woman shot Friday morning is 5th person shot in less than 4 hours in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Friday morning – the fifth person shot within about three hours in the city.

According to police, the woman was shot in the 4000-block of Tranquil Road just after 1:30 a.m. by her boyfriend.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and police said they’re not sure at this time about the extent of her injuries or what condition she’s in.

The suspect fled the scene, officials said. Police have not provided any description of the person and have not said what led up to the shooting.

This was the second shooting in about three and half hours in the city.

Two people died and two bystanders were injured in a quadruple shooting around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1600-block of Holloway Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.