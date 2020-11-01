Woman shot in daylight in Durham amid ‘multiple gunshots,’ police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot after “multiple gunshots” were reported Sunday afternoon in Durham, police said.

The gunfire was reported “in the 2 p.m. hour” in the Southerland Street area, according to a tweet from Durham police.

During the gunfire, a woman was hit in her thigh, police said.

The woman was not the intended target, according to police.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

This is the third case of a woman being shot in Durham in the last 14 hours. Two women were seriously injured when they shot early Sunday in the area of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and Tower Boulevard.