Woman shot during Durham home invasion, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot during a home invasion in Durham on Tuesday morning, according to Durham police.

The home invasion occurred around 3 a.m. at a home in the 1000-block of Fidelity Drive, police said. A woman was shot in the leg during the incident and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they haven’t determined yet if the shooting happened inside or outside the home, but shell casings were found in both locations.

According to authorities, there is currently no suspect information available and an investigation into the shooting is underway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories