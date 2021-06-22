Woman shot during Durham home invasion, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot during a home invasion in Durham on Tuesday morning, according to Durham police.

The home invasion occurred around 3 a.m. at a home in the 1000-block of Fidelity Drive, police said. A woman was shot in the leg during the incident and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they haven’t determined yet if the shooting happened inside or outside the home, but shell casings were found in both locations.

According to authorities, there is currently no suspect information available and an investigation into the shooting is underway.